‘Art for All’ free days at Louisiana Children’s Museum

NEW ORLEANS – As part of the ‘Art for All’ program, The Helis Foundation is providing free admission to the Louisiana Children’s Museum (LCM) the second Saturday of each month through the end of the year, starting with Saturday, Sept. 12.

LCM and The Helis Foundation have also partnered with local nonprofit Kingsley House to provide a select number of tickets to the families they serve.

On Sept. 12, the Louisiana Children’s Museum and Acorn Café will celebrate one year at its new home in New Orleans City Park and open to families for an afternoon of play and exploration.

Admission will be limited to comply with Phase 2 City/State guidelines and follow LCM’s strict health and safety protocol.

Free timed-entry tickets must be reserved in advance beginning 9 a.m. on the Thursday before your visit.

Time slots are from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Future ‘Free Day’ 2020 Dates Include:

October 10

November 14

December 12

New Orleans-based The Helis Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to advancing access to the arts and continuing a family legacy of philanthropic support to the New Orleans community. The Helis Foundation’s Art for All program provides free access for thousands of Louisiana residents to several of New Orleans’ cultural institutions.

The Helis Foundation currently also provides free admission weekly to the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans (reopening in September), Ogden Museum of Southern Art, New Orleans Museum of Art and New Orleans Botanical Garden, including The Helis Foundation Enrique Alferez Sculpture Garden. Learn more about Art for All here.

During the second Saturday free days, families will explore the LCM’s indoor exhibit galleries and outdoor playscapes, enjoy bubble play and build towering structures with giant blue blocks on the event lawn. Plus, families will be able to twirl hula hoops and play hopscotch on the LCM courtyard, and much more!

Family photographs will be taken by local photographers in LCM’s picturesque outdoor setting. Photo packages will be available for purchase.

Acorn Café will be open for families to purchase a meal, snack, or cool frozen treat. Wine and beer will also be available for grown-ups. Dine-in, sit outdoors, or take your Acorn order to-go!

Please Note LCM’s Health and Safety Guidelines: All adult guests and children age 8 and older are required to wear face masks. Masks for children age 3 -7 are strongly recommended. Hand sanitizer is available to guests prior to entering the LCM and throughout exhibit galleries. Parents and caregivers are asked to keep the CDC recommended social distance (six feet) while playing within the Museum.

Learn more about LCM’s monthly Family Play Dates presented by The Helis Foundation at www.lcm.org. Visit Dickie Brennan & Co.’s Acorn Café at www.acornnola.com.