Arrest made in Harvey shooting death

HARVEY, LA.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department says that an arrest has been made in the Sunday night murder of a man in Harvey.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says that deputies were called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Orange Blossom Lane around 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

While deputies were working the initial scene, members of the Gretna Police Department located the suspect in the shooting, near the intersection of Dolhonde Street and Westbank Expressway. He was taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff’s Department Investigations Bureau. Following the victim’s death, he was arrested for second degree murder and illegal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect at this time.