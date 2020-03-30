Arrest made in fire that killed woman, 3 granddaughters

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Officials in Louisiana have announced an arrest in a house fire that killed a grandmother and three of her young granddaughters about a month ago.

The city of Alexandria says in a press release that 30-year-old Tamielya Brevelle was booked in jail on Friday. She faces four counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of an incendiary device.

The Feb. 29 house fire killed 48-year-old Verlana Cooper and her three granddaughters ages 7, 4, and four months. The Alexandria fire chief says the fire was intentionally set.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.