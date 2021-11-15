Army Lieutenant sues Harrah’s New Orleans for discrimination

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An Army lieutenant, who claims she was discriminated against by Harrah’s Casino, has filed a lawsuit. Twenty-three-year-old New Orleans resident Deja Harrison recorded her October encounter with a manager, who refused to let her in because her driver’s license was rejected by the casino’s security equipment.

But Harrison claims the manager also refused to accept her military ID because of racial and gender discrimination.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in damages.

WGNO reached out to Harrah’s for comment and have not heard back.