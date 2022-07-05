NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It’s the 27th year of the Louis Armstrong Summer Jazz Camp and the mission remains to teach young people the music of ‘Pops’ in the city where he and it was born.

Sybil Morial, President of the New Orleans Arts and Cultural Host Committee stated, “This is a gift to these young people who are interested in enhancing they’re jazz profession.”

What started as a means of supplementing music being taken out of classrooms has become the annual incubator for teaching that music.

According to Executive Director Jackie Harris, “Who would we be if we didn’t continue to keep that recognition and acknowledgement? And the only way we can do that is to educate young people.”

The education comes from a staff of our best jazz professionals and this year’s artist-in-residence is vibraphonist Stefon Harris, who’s lecture included the importance of listening.

“That is the most difficult skill for most people is actually to come it, quiet the ego, understand the context in which you hope to contribute first and I think that’s one of the greatest lessons you can get in arts education,” stated Harris.

The camp’s alumni include the likes of Trombone Shorty and Jon Batiste, and support continues from several organizations including The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation.

David Chevan of the foundation concluded, “The fact that we can do it in a city of Louis Armstrong’s birth means a lot to us. And that fact that we’re keeping his name and his legacy alive in this city means a great deal to us.”

The faculty concert to benefit the camp will take place Wednesday night with a reception starting at 6 and the concert starting at 8. That event is being held at the Joyce and George Wein Center at the the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation. Click here for information

Friday night at 8 is the free student culminating concert at Roussel Hall at Loyola University.