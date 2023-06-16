SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – They’re sliding into Slidell.
Dinosaurs.
And more.
And you’re invited.
It’s Jurrasic Jungle.
At the Harbor Center.
And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has your ticket.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
- Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooter guilty of hate crimes, could receive death penalty
- Highest-rated dessert shops in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor
- Giving Hope founders ‘stewards’ of gifts they’ve been given
- Entergy NOLA suspends disconnects during heat advisory
- Louisiana cyber attack: Steps to take to protect information
Latest Posts
- Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooter guilty of hate crimes, could receive death penalty
- Highest-rated dessert shops in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor
- Giving Hope founders ‘stewards’ of gifts they’ve been given
- Entergy NOLA suspends disconnects during heat advisory
- Louisiana cyber attack: Steps to take to protect information