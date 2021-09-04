Archdiocese of New Orleans plans to reopen catholic schools September 13

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, catholic school leaders announced they are anticipating reopening to in-person learning by Monday, September 13, 2021.

School and church leaders made the decision after the announcements from Entergy that power should be restored to the majority of the area by September 8th.

With the anticipated return date of September 13th, reopening each campus will be dependent on successfully completing a series of assessments. Once power is restored, all buildings must undergo assessments and inspections of HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems. Only after all the inspections are complete will a school be able to finalize and confirm a reopening date. Parents will be notified by their child(ren)’s school about school-specific reopening information and are asked to be aware of all communications coming from school leadership by email, text, and social media.

It is the hope of archdiocesan leadership that by announcing an anticipated reopening date, families will be able to make necessary plans for a return to the area. Parents with questions are encouraged to reach out directly to their child(ren)’s school for school-specific information.