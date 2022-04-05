NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Archdiocese of New Orleans was told on Tuesday that Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson has been abducted from the West African parish in Yalgo, Burkina Faso.

Sister Suellen has been stationed as a missionary in Yalgo since 2014.

She had previously ministered to the people of the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

According to Bishop Theophile Nare of the Kaya Diocese, the 83-year-old nun was abducted overnight between April 4-5 and taken to an unknown destination by unidentified armed men.

The kidnappers vandalized the convent where Sr. Suellen lived along with other religious women before taking her to an unknown destination.

Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson (Photo courtesy of the Clarion Herald)

“Until the search for her is successful, we remain in communion of prayer for the release of Sr. Suellen Tennyson,” Bishop Nare wrote in a statement released to international media.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Marianite congregational leader Sister Ann Lacour said, “We first and foremost are praying for Sr. Suellen’s safety and for her release from her captives. Let us pray too for all impacted by the actions of this group, particularly our sisters who witnessed the vandalism and kidnapping. We are in touch with governmental leaders who have pledged to keep us informed as they learn more.”

Archbishop of New Orleans Gregory M. Aymond joined in the appeal of the safe return of Sr. Suellen saying, Today, we express our sadness and shock at her abduction and offer our prayers for her safe return. Please join me in praying for Sr. Suellen, the Marianite Sisters of the Holy Cross, and all who know and love her during this difficult time.”

The Archdiocese of New Orleans will provide updates as more information becomes available.