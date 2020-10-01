APSO investigating shooting death of 18-year-old woman

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30.

Deputies arrived at Anthony Dr. and found “an 18-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting victim died later at a local hospital.

The investigation into this deadly shooting remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).