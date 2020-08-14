APSO: Arrests made in connection with shootout on Airline Hwy.

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Three men are in custody after a shootout took place on Airline Hwy., according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
19-year-old Chris Nicholas, 18-year-old Jaheim J. Miller and 18-year-old Cory Nichlous Guillory were arrested in connection with a shootout on Thursday.
APSO says two separate groups in different vehicles shot at each other on Airline Hwy. in Gonzales.
Members of the Gonzales Police Department were able to execute a stop of one vehicle near the Office Depot.
All three of the people who were in that vehicle fled the scene.
Two were immediately captured after a foot chase and a third was caught inside the Home Depot.
The other vehicle and suspects involved in this shootout have not been located by authorities.
GPD thinks the other vehicle might be a silver Camaro.
If you have any information about this shootout or the location of the other vehicle or suspects, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device, or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP(7868).