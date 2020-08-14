APSO: Arrests made in connection with shootout on Airline Hwy.

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Three men are in custody after a shootout took place on Airline Hwy., according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

19-year-old Chris Nicholas, 18-year-old Jaheim J. Miller and 18-year-old Cory Nichlous Guillory were arrested in connection with a shootout on Thursday.



Pictures from left to right, Cory Nichlous Guillory and Jaheim J. Miller, courtesy of Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

APSO says two separate groups in different vehicles shot at each other on Airline Hwy. in Gonzales.

Members of the Gonzales Police Department were able to execute a stop of one vehicle near the Office Depot.

All three of the people who were in that vehicle fled the scene.

Two were immediately captured after a foot chase and a third was caught inside the Home Depot.

The other vehicle and suspects involved in this shootout have not been located by authorities.

GPD thinks the other vehicle might be a silver Camaro.

If you have any information about this shootout or the location of the other vehicle or suspects, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device, or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP(7868).