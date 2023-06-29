NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — City officials announced that the application pool for the next New Orleans Police Department superintendent has been narrowed down to 33 people.

In a statement made on Thursday, June 29, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the International Association of Chiefs of Police has helped to narrow the field to 33 applicants vying for the position currently held by Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork.

“After identifying IACP to lead our executive search for the next NOPD superintendent, I am proud to take this next step alongside Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño in announcing that the application process has closed, and as of June 23, we have 33 applicants ready to begin the next step in hopes of becoming the permanent leader of the NOPD,” said Cantrell.

Now that the application process has closed, the next steps are to conduct the initial screening, including a resume review, internet screening, and virtual screening interview to narrow the pool of candidates down to the most qualified.

