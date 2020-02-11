Appeal next in fight to end compulsory bar association dues

A New Orleans lawyer is heading to a federal appeals court with his claim that Louisiana lawyers are unconstitutionally required to join and pay dues to the state bar association.

Randy Boudreaux said in a lawsuit filed last year that the requirement violates attorneys’ freedom of speech and association rights.

But a federal judge dismissed the claim in January, saying the Supreme Court already has upheld such arrangements.

A lawyer for a conservative group backing the lawsuit says the Supreme Court could decide to revisit the issue in a similar case filed in North Dakota.