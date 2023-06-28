SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office found what appeared to be human remains near Slidell on Wednesday, June 28.

The discovery was made as they were searching in a wooded area for a missing woman near the intersection of Tyler Drive and Kisatchie Drive, according to deputies.

The remains have been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which will identify the person and determine the cause of death.

Further details are to be released at a later time as the investigation is ongoing.

