Apparent animal remains are being cleared from a roadway in the Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday afternoon, NOLA Ready took to social media to alert drivers of a road being blocked by spilled animal remains.

HazMat and Sanitation crews responded to the intersection of Religious and Celeste.

Responders are on the scene of what appears to be animal remains in the roadway at the intersection of Religious & Celeste in the Irish Channel. Please avoid the area while HazMat & Sanitation crews address. pic.twitter.com/ymd44D1H0i — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) June 24, 2021

As of 2:15 p.m., NOLA Ready says the animal remains have been removed from the roadway and traffic is back to normal.

It us currently unknown where the remains came from, and what animals they belong to.

NOPS and NOFD also assisted in this incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.