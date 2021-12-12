Anne Rice dies at 80-years-old

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Saturday night, Anne Rice passed away due to complications from a stroke according to a post on her official Facebook page.

Anne’s son Christopher announced the news.

According to her son, she left them almost nineteen years from the day his father, her husband Stan, died.

She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died. The immensity of our family’s grief cannot be overstated. As my mother, her support for me was unconditional — she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt. As a writer, she taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions. In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage, awash in memories of a life that took us from the fog laced hills of the San Francisco Bay Area to the magical streets of New Orleans to the twinkling vistas of Southern California. As she kissed Anne goodbye, her younger sister Karen said, “What a ride you took us on, kid.” I think we can all agree. Let us take comfort in the shared hope that Anne is now experiencing firsthand the glorious answers to many great spiritual and cosmic questions, the quest for which defined her life and career. Throughout much of her final years, your contributions to this page brought her much joy, along with a profound sense of friendship and community. Anne will be interred in our family’s mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony. Next year, a celebration of her life will take place in New Orleans. This event will be open to the public and will invite the participation of her friends, readers and fans who brought her such joy and inspiration throughout her life.

Her son announced Anne will be interred in their family’s mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony.

Next year, a celebration of her life will take place in New Orleans.

He said the event will be open to the public and will invite the participation of her friends, readers, and fans who brought her such joy and inspiration throughout her life.