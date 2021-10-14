An old car factory from the twenties is an idea factory for the future

The Assembly Place for Creative Minds will manufacture Louisiana content

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Jason Waggenspack is driven.

He’s got the GPS.

And he’s got a road map to transform an old New Orleans car factory from the twenties into an idea factory for the future.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants to take you on a tour.

Right here, where Henry Ford built Model A’s, 300 a day for a decade, in fact, digital designers will soon set up shop.

If it sounds like something out of a movie, it is.

It’s movie magic.

And there is a magician on stage.

He’s Jason Waggenspack.

He runs The Ranch Film Studios.

It’s where TV shows and movies are made on five sound stages.

Jason is so busy creating content, he’s drawing up plans for two more sound stages.

Sounds like a sound idea.

Back at the old car factory, the Assembly Place for Creative Minds will be the location for more manufacturing.

Content will be created.

And looks like Louisiana’s got the ticket for a front-row seat.