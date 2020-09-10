An act of love: The daughters of a missing woman create a scholarship fund in their mother’s honor

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Sixteen years ago, Cheryl Lynn Williams went missing without a trace.

Today, September 9, is her birthday, and to celebrate, her daughters created a scholarship that is open to students at Grambling State University.

The scholarship starts out at $500.

One of the requirements to apply is the student must have a parent or guardian who’s either passed away or is not present in the students’ life.

Cheryl’s daughter Alexis says they created the scholarship to remember their mother in a postive way and help other young students who might be dealing with something similar.

“Now we’re able to pour into other people, so just turning our pain into a purpose and being able to be there for other individuals,” says Alexis Harrell, Daughter of Cheryl Lynn. “To be able to support them, that will make us feel better and just make our hearts feel warmed to know like hey we’re actually able to help other individuals and let them know that they aren’t alone and they don’t have to feel what we felt all these years.”

According to the Facebook post from Alexis applicants will need to submit an essay via email to Cheryllynnscholars@gmail.com.