Liam Gillen in The Spongebob Musical at Rivertown Theaters

KENNER, La. (WGNO) – Louisiana actor and 18-year-old high school senior Liam Gillen is getting his sea legs together.

All of them.

All four of them.

He needs four legs to play Squidward Q. Tentacles in The Spongebob Musical at Rivertown Theaters in Kenner.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has your ticket.

With Gary Rucker as director, you’re behind the scenes at The Spongebob Musical, the Tony award-winning hit from Broadway that made its way here.

With a tidal wave of original songs like I’m Not a Loser and the dance steps, you’d expect from a tap-dancing four-legged squid.

The show sends a message of hope and optimism in a moment when all seems lost.