Amtrak set for Phase I in return of New Orleans-to-Mobile rail service

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — With the return of Amtrak rail service from New Orleans to Mobile, Ala. slated for January 2022, existing platform repairs along the Gulf Coast is the topic of discussion at the Southern Rail Commission quarterly meetings on Friday.

“Amtrak recently dispatched a full team to assess the remaining work underway on stations along the Mobile to New Orleans route to ensure they are ready for passenger rail service to start in 2022,” said Dr. David Handera, Amtrak Vice President of Stations and Accessibility.

“Amtrak will work with the cities on a phased approach to initially modify the existing platforms and complete all needed repairs in the path of travel. Amtrak’s intent is to pay for these repairs, subject to FRA approval, and also to invest in constructing new accessible, well-lit, ADA complaint platforms in phase two.”

With funding secured for the first three years of operations for the New Orleans to Mobile service, Amtrak recently announced they intend to start service early next year.

The SRC has secured over $66 million in federal grants and local matching funds for improvements to railroad infrastructure that will benefit passenger and freight service along the route.

Under Amtrak’s new commitment, Amtrak would repair existing platforms in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Mobile in phase one and install new platforms in phase two. In Pascagoula, Amtrak would bring in a temporary platform in phase one and install a new platform in phase two.

“We are working with FRA on assembling funding sources for short-term and long-term repairs, and will work collaboratively with the cities to redirect current grant funds towards other station upgrades that improve the path of travel to the station, such as accessible parking, lighting, and other depot amenities,” said Dr. Handera.

In Mobile, the city plans to locate the rail station at the new Mobile airport at Brookley Field, but is awaiting the final results of an alternatives analysis before determining the final station location. Amtrak officials stated, “We cannot commit to investment in additional locations today in Mobile, but will work closely with Mobile officials on their plans which would follow Amtrak’s normal course of planning for new station development.”

The Southern Rail Commission recently issued a Notice of Funding Availability soliciting applications from communities within Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama for station improvements.

Responses are due Friday, March 5 at 5 p.m.