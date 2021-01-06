Amite city councilman facing multiple counts of election fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin elaborated on the recent arrest of a city councilman in Louisiana.

Amite City Councilman Emmanuel Zanders was arrested on eight counts of election fraud.

The arrest took place on Tuesday, January 5.

AG Landry says that in October of 2020, “the Tangipahoa Registrar of Voters let the office of the Louisiana Secretary of State know that there were concerns about voter registration forms” being turned in with incorrect address information.

A joint investigation ensued during which investigators found that six people were using one address to vote in Amite.

Further investigation determined that the address in question was a vacant lot.

AG Landry says witness statements show that “Councilman Zanders purposefully manipulated citizens into illegally changing their voter registration.”

Landry emphasized, “election integrity is the bedrock principle to our election process.”

Ardoin followed by saying that, “those who violate our state’s election laws will be prosecuted.”

The investigation into this case remains ongoing.