MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The southbound lanes of Ames Boulevard between Westbank Expressway and Third Avenue were reopened on Wednesday, June 21, following an indefinite closure for repairs.

Jefferson Parish officials said the lanes have been closed since Tuesday, June 13, due to road damage caused by construction.

The damage was reportedly caused by Deviney Construction boring new lines for AT&T and was estimated to cost $40,000.

