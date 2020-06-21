‘American Idol’ star from Louisiana Faith Becnel releases single, ‘Shhh’

NEW ORLEANS– If you watched “American Idol” this past season on ABC, then you saw a local singer, Faith Becnel make it all the way to the “Top 20.”

Faith’s been performing on stages since she was a little girl.

“I’ve been in the music industry since I was 10-years old. I started with a band of 10-year old boys. They recruited me to be their singer, and we were a bunch of 10-year olds playing rock-n-roll music around Louisiana,” she said in an interview with WGNO’s Kenny Lopez earlier this year.

Now Becnel, who’s from Destrehan has released her first single entitled, “Shhh.”

Watch the official lyric video for “Shhh” below: