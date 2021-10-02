American artist creates ‘Peace New Orleans’ mural wanting to put a stop to gun violence across the U.S

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Kyle Holbrook has been creating murals around the world for over twenty years. Amidst the pandemic, he continues to fill his life’s ambition of using his art to benefit society.

In recent months, Holbrook was reminded of the effects of gun violence affecting the youth across the country.

“Recently earlier this year a mentor of mine who had been an advocate for gun violence for the last 25 years he had lost his grandson to gun violence, who I was a mentor for and he was only 15,” said Holbrook.

Holbrook has lost many of his friends from childhood to gun violence, forty-five (45) total victims. Holbrook stated that this most recent incident was the last straw. He wanted to make a statement on the issue and that is why he created a tour to end gun violence. He said he wanted to find a way to connect the country.

In September Holbrook visited New Orleans as part of his National Stop Gun Violence Tour. That is where he created his ‘Peace New Orleans’ mural.

The Mural was planned months prior to Hurricane Ida. Holbrook decided to continue with the mural in consideration of the importance of the message.

The murals were meant to be a place of healing for himself and the families of all the victims in remembrance of lost loved ones along with raising awareness on the issue.

Holbrook wants to unify the country with his art along with using art to educate.

The mural can be found on 1904 Poydras St. (Rear) New Orleans, LA 70112, near the “Who Dat Nation Mural” to bring maximum visibility to the message and attention to the New Orleans Arts Community.

Moving Lives of Kids (MLKmural.com) sponsored the Mural.