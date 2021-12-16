Amanda Shaw celebrates the holiday season with music and donations!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Amanda Shaw, the famous fiddler is celebrating the holidays by giving back to the community.

Shaw announced that she is making a $5,200 hospital donation and annual holiday special.

The donation will go to Children’s Hospital New Orleans in support of its community schools partnerships is meant to provide behavioral health support for pediatric populations

The special donation is part of the Bayou Relief initiative launched by the Amanda Shaw Foundation Fund to provide essential relief and recovery resources to communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“The Amanda Shaw Foundation Fund strives to build, sustain and empower strong Louisiana families by making impactful connections with meaningful organizations in our communities,” said Shaw. “We are extremely excited to partner with Children’s Hospital New Orleans as they continue to support behavioral health for the next generation and beyond. Giving back to local organizations and deserving individuals through my foundation and music brings me joy, and I am honored to share that enthusiasm with this resilient community.”

Shaw will share the gift of music with local audiences and fans worldwide with the fourth annual Amanda Shaw’s Cajun Christmas Special.

Here is Amanda Shaw’s Cajun Christmas Special Schedule:

December 18, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. NOLA 38

December 19, 2021 at 4 p.m. WGNO

December 25, 2021 at Noon WGNO

December 25, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. NOLA 38