Allstate Sugar Bowl hosts Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Banquet

NEW ORLEANS — The Allstate Sugar Bowl handed out 28 awards and inducted five new members into the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame at its banquet Saturday night at the Hilton Riverside.

Below is a list of this year’s Hall of Famers and award winners courtesy of the Allstate Sugar Bowl:

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: Les Bonano, Boxing

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: Bernard Griffith, Basketball

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: Joanne Skertich, Volleyball

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: Reggie Wayne, Football

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: Frank Wills, Baseball

Corbett Award (Female) – Kristen Nuss, LSU Beach Volleyball

Corbett Award (Male) – JuVaughn Harrison, LSU Track & Field

Jimmy Collins Special Awards: Dr. Greg Stewart, Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine

Eddie Robinson Award: Sidney Parfait, American Legion Baseball

Outstanding Boys’ Prep Coach of the Year, New Orleans: Gerald Lewis, St. Augustine Basketball

Outstanding Girls’ Prep Coach of the Year, New Orleans: Julie Ibieta, Metairie Park Country Day Volleyball

Outstanding Female Amateur Athlete, New Orleans: Kristen Nuss, LSU Beach Volleyball

Outstanding Male Amateur Athlete, New Orleans: Jared Butler, Baylor Basketball

Outstanding Boys’ Prep Team, New Orleans: McMain High School Basketball

Outstanding Girls’ Prep Team, New Orleans: Dominican Volleyball

Outstanding Collegiate Coach, Louisiana: Dennis Shaver, LSU Track & Field

Greater New Orleans Amateur Athletes of the Month

June, 2020: Ron Franklin (American Legion Baseball)

July, 2020: Brayden Caskey (American Legion Baseball)

August, 2020: Jacob and Evan Frost (Bayou Elite Wrestling Club)

September, 2020: Cameron Carroll (Tulane University Football)

October, 2020: Gage Larvadain (Riverside Academy Football)

November, 2020: AJ Samuel (Edna Karr High School Football)

December, 2020: Mandel Eugene (St. Charles Catholic High School Football)

January, 2021: Jared Butler (Baylor University Basketball)

February, 2021: Jacob and Evan Frost (Holy Cross School Wrestling)

March, 2021: Stafford Agee (Holy Cross School Powerlifting)

April, 2021: Jared Butler (Baylor University Basketball)

May, 2021: Zack Casebonne (Jesuit High School Baseball)