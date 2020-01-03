All Metairie parades to take new westbound route, excluding Mardi Gras day parades

METAIRIE, LA — Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, President Michael S. Yenni, Council Chairwoman and President Elect Lee Sheng, and the Department of Citizens’ Affairs announce exciting new reasons to line the parade route and enjoy Metairie Mardi Gras!

Due to an overwhelmingly positive response, all krewes (except for Mardi Gras Day) have chosen to parade this year on the new westbound route, beginning in the Bonnabel neighborhood at Feronia Street and culminating at Clearview Center.

Parade-goers on Bonnabel Blvd. will be entertained at Carnival Kick-Off with face-painting, balloon art, clowning, and more.

And all Family Gras weekend parades will roll directly into the Family Gras festival grounds at Clearview Center with musical performances before and after.

In the spirit of everything old is new again, the Krewe of Atlas returns to the route for the first time in five years and the Krewe of Centurions makes a historic move to parade in the primetime Saturday night spot on Family Gras weekend.

All three parades, Centurions (Saturday, February 15th), MadHatters (Saturday, February 15th), and Atlas (Sunday, February 16th), will pack into the growing Family Gras weekend parade line-up with the Krewe of Excalibur (Friday, February 14th) and the Krewe of Kings (Sunday, February 16th).

And for the second year in a row, a new krewe is bringing new energy and pageantry to the streets of Metairie. The Magical Krewe of MadHatters promises whimsy, innovation, and celebrity in its inaugural parade.

Finally, Mardi Gras Moola is a new throw that gives parade-goers an added incentive to make that catch! This unique wooden doubloon carries discounts and special offers at participating local businesses.

Anyone planning to attend Mardi Gras events in Jefferson Parish may sign up to receive parade updates via text messaging. By texting, “JPMARDIGRAS” to 888777, people will receive updates and alerts regarding parade routes, weather, entertainment, and more. (Standard message rates apply)