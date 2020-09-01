‘All I could think about was, is my baby okay?’ Calcasieu Parish woman loses home, gives birth during Hurricane Laura

Christina Breaux was nine months pregnant and getting ready to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura when her water broke, more than a week early. This forced her to stay in Lake Charles at the hospital to give birth during a deadly hurricane.

“Everybody had to sleep in the hallway and we had to ride the hurricane out,” Breaux said. “The whole building was shaking and it was really really scary.”

Her delivery wasn’t easy.

“They had to put [my son] on a feeding tube, his sugar was low, he had a little bit on jaundice,” she said.

Due to the storm and its wreckage, the hospital had to transfer her son to Baton Rouge immediately, but she couldn’t go with him.

“They forced me out of the hospital,” Breaux said. “I didn’t have anywhere to go, I have nothing to go home to.”

But, this new mom didn’t let that stop her. She was determined to find a way to be with her son.

“I just wanted to be with my baby,” she said. “I couldn’t hold him, I couldn’t touch him, and I was scared for him.”

She and her toddler hitched a ride, praying she would make it to her newborn baby safely.

“I didn’t know what we were going to do, my thought was to get [my] baby and figure it out,” the new mom said.

With the help of many kind people she did. Dozens donated diapers, baby supplies, and food. They even paid for her and her family to stay at a motel

In less than a week Christina has gone through what most don’t in a lifetime. She lost her home, gave birth, and had her child taken from her arms all during a hurricane, not knowing if she would live to tell the story. She says faith and those that lent a helping hand helped her and her family ride out the storm.

The Breaux family is still in need of donations. She and her husband are both out of work and their home was destroyed from the storm. She has other children and says she needs clothes for them, herself, and her husband. They are staying at a baton rouge motel temporarily and don’t know where they’re going to stay after. To help, please email Christina at redcmbw81@gmail.Com