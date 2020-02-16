All hail the flambeaux!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The tradition of the flambeaux dates back to the beginning of Mardi Gras. In fact, nighttime Mardi Gras was non-existent without the free men of color and enslaved Africans lighting the way for the pageantry of the parades.

The word 'flambeau' means a flaming torch, and the early ones we made of several thick wicks dipped in wax.

While the illumination is no longer needed, they remain a valued part of New Orleans Mardi Gras. We followed along as the flambeaux carriers that work the Krewe of Sparta got ready for their big night.