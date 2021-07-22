All ages ‘Back To School Backpack Giveaway’ in NOLA on August 7

NEW ORLEANS — Bring the kids along on August 7 for the 2nd Annual Back To School Backpack Giveaway.

Presented by FInDing EsCapes, Chicken and Watermelon, and Jazz Daiquiri Shop, the event will take place at 3400 South Claiborne Avenue on August 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

One thousand free backpacks will be distributed, with school supplies for all school-aged kids.

Healthy snacks and refreshments will be provided in addition to the free backpacks. The event will also feature free giveaways and activities for the youth!

For more details about the event or to donate, contact John Perry III at (504) 994-4946 or at Jperry@findingescapes.org.

NOLA Backpack giveaway