Algiers Holiday Bonfire makes a comeback

ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — It was a warm December night, perfect conditions for the comeback of the Algiers Holiday Bonfire.
“This is New Orleans, there’s so much history in our city and to be here celebrating and doing a bonfire — this is who we are and I’m glad to just be out here,” said musician Peter Batiste.
The event was postponed last year due to covid restrictions, but this year, hundreds of people showed up
to enjoy the event along the Mississippi River.
“The energy is so high, it’s like in your face high. So, it’s like amazing to just be out here. You see your neighbors, you see people from all over everywhere from New Orleans,” said attendee Tabitha Thomas.
This year, the entire event from entertainment to vendors was Algiers based.
“Our musicians are from Algiers, our food and drink vendors are from Algiers. All of our craft vendors are from right here in the Algiers community and we’re so excited to highlight our own people,” said Kelsey Foster, Executive Director for Algiers Economic Development Foundation.
Of course, the 30 foot bonfire designed by the artists of NOLA Burners was the star of the show.
The bonfire marked one of the first major New Orleans events since the pandemic started.
New Orleanians are hoping this is the start of a brighter future for our city going forward.
The event is the biggest one of the year for Algiers and a huge economic driver for businesses in that area. We’re told the turn out this year was massive compared to years past.