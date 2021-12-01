Algiers Holiday Bonfire & Concert returns this Saturday night

ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The Algiers Economic Development Foundation announced the return of its annual Algiers Holiday Bonfire & Concert, this Saturday, December 4. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the Algiers batture, located at 200 Morgan Street.

This year’s event features an all-Algiers lineup, with local star and contestant on NBC’s The Voice, Casmé headlining. Opening acts include the All Saints Catholic Church Choir and L.B. Landry High School Jazz Band. DJ Rik Ducci will kick off the night of music and serve as the evening’s host.

Showcasing neighborhood talent, the event will feature Algiers musicians, food vendors, artists, and of course, a custom-built, 30-foot bonfire designed by the local artists of NOLA Burners.

Algiers Bonfire and Concert full image

This year’s Bonfire will also feature new attractions, including an art market hosted by Bounyful Market, a farmer’s market that has been serving the Algiers community since 2020, in partnership with StayLocal.

The Algiers Economic Development Foundation will also be celebrating the release of a custom design by Algiers native BMike, with prints and merchandise that highlight the Algiers community’s unique culture.

“We’re proud to shine a spotlight on music, food, and art that comes from right here in Algiers. We hope visitors from across the region can join us in celebrating the small businesses that make our community a great place to live, work, and play,” said Algiers Economic Development Foundation Executive Director Kelsey Foster.

A specialty cocktail from Happy Raptor Distilling and beer from Southern Eagle will be available for purchase at the Bonfire & Concert. All tip proceeds will be donated to the St. John the Baptist Parish Toys for Tots program. “The holiday bonfire tradition began with our neighbors in the River Parishes, and we felt it was important to honor and give back to those who have experienced so much hardship in the wake of Hurricane Ida,” Foster said.

This year’s event marks the return of the Algiers Holiday Bonfire & Concert to New Orleans after a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. All city and state regulations will be enforced to ensure that Bonfire guests can enjoy the event safely and responsibly.