Algiers duplex sustains heavy damage from 2-alarm fire, NOFD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department successfully extinguished a 2-alarm fire inside a vacant two-story, double family apartment complex in Algiers on Saturday afternoon. The fire reportedly began on the second floor and quickly spread to the attic of the duplex located at 1348-50 Southlawn Boulevard.

The NOFD reported that fire crews first arrived on location at 2:01 p.m., just five minutes after receiving a 911 call. Upon arrival, crews believed the structure appeared occupied so a Second Alarm was struck at 2:04 pm.

11/13/2021. 2- Alarm Fire. 1348 Southlawn Blvd. Photos by NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/0gv1UOK9C5 — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) November 13, 2021

The fire was placed under control at 2:54 pm.

The apartments had been vacant since Hurricane Ida and there was no electricity on in either apartment.

Both units sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

The New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS), the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) and Entergy responded to assist the NOFD with this incident.