ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The pool is the perfect place to spend summer, and sometime next year, Algiers residents will have access to one.

On General Meyer Avenue, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city leaders broke ground on the $8 million upgrade to the pool at Morris Jeff Park. The pool was built in the 1930s.

“This project will be a bright spot not only here in Algiers but also in the City of New Orleans. I always want to thank our residents for approving the use of bond funds back in 2019, which has ensured projects like this, and many others, come to fruition. Thank you to the Algiers neighborhood for always being intentional and vocal about the needs of your community. We hear you, and we are acting,” said Cantrell.

City leaders say the construction will not only update the pool, but it will have a little something for everyone who uses it.

“The right thing to do was not only renovate this antiquated old swimming pool, but it was to bring it up to not just today’s standards, rights. We’re not only enclosing this new 75’ x 45’ pool so we can have collegiate-type swim meets here, but a splash pad that’s included to where the toddlers can go out and have fun,” said New Orleans Recreation Department CEO Larry Barabino Jr.

The work on the 10, 538 square foot facility will include:

Replacement of pool decking, pumps and all other equipment

Heating and ventilation systems for climatization of the facility

Enlarged and hardened pump room with separate chemical storage closets

Support facilities for the pool, including Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible locker rooms

Reception and office areas, lifeguard/break room area and storage

The project was funded by city bonds, FEMA dollars, and a community development grant. City leaders said construction is set to begin in late June.

