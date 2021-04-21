Aldon Smith booked in Louisiana battery case

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 01: Defensive end Aldon Smith #58 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 01, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — Aldon Smith has surrendered to authorities in Louisiana after an arrest warrant had been issued for the Seattle Seahawks defensive end.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Department says Smith was booked on a second-degree battery charge.

Officials say Smith was released on bond.

The sheriff’s office issued the warrant following an incident last weekend.

Deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday evening found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette and detectives identified Smith as the suspect.