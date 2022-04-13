NEW ORLEANS – Aja Blount, a three-time All-Sun Belt selection who scored more than 1,400 points at Coastal Carolina, will join the Tulane University women’s basketball program next season, head coach Lisa Stockton announced.



Blount played four seasons with the Chanticleers, was tabbed first team All-Sun Belt in 2022, garnered second team all-conference honors as a sophomore (2020) and earned third team selection as a junior (2021).



“We are very excited to add Aja to our program,” head coach Lisa Stockton said. “She brings experience and can score and rebound very well. Aja has been a dominate player throughout her college career and should play a big role for us next season.”



This past year, Blount ranked third in the Sun Belt in scoring with 19.1 points per game and fourth in the league in rebounding with 10.5 boards per contest to average a double-double in conference play. Her 19.7 points per game average for the entire season rated 23rd in the nation while her 9.5 rebounds ranked 46th in the country.



She scored 1,441 points in her career to rank tied for seventh on the Chanticleers’ all-time list while pulling down 697 rebounds with 124 assists and 78 steals. The Northampton, Pennsylvania, native had a career field goal percentage of .493 and shot .830 from the free throw line. Blount recorded 18 double-doubles, including eight this past season.



For her career (104 games with 53 starts), Blount scored in double figures 70 times pulled down double-digit rebounds 21 times. The 5-11 senior forward tallied career-highs in both scoring and rebounding this past season dropping 41 points against Arkansas State in the first round of the Sun Belt tournament and pulling in 20 rebounds against Wofford on December 4, 2021. Blount scored at least 20 points 23 times during her career at Coastal Carolina including five 30-point games and one 40-point performance.



{Courtesy: release from Tulane}