NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— With summer right around the corner, Airbnb is cracking down on parties ahead of two big holiday weekends.

On Wednesday, Airbnb announced new rules for Airbnb renters. The new rules only apply to certain Airbnb renters with a history of partying.

The business is re-instituting strict anti-party measures for the 4th of July 2022 and expanding the anti-party system to include Memorial Day weekend.

The following are the new rules:

For one-night reservations — Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

Anti-party attestations to guests attempting to make local reservations, in which they must affirmatively attest that they understand that Airbnb bans parties and if they break that rule, they may be subject to legal action from the company.

In New Orleans, over 600 people were not allowed to book an Airbnb over the 4th of July weekend in 2021 because they had party offenses.

Visitors believe that the change in these new rules will not stop the party.

WGNO talked to an Airbnb renter and he doesn’t think a 1-night stay will stop the problem.

“Well I mean it’s probably not the most effective way to do it I mean if people want to have a part in an Airbnb, they will probably just take it for the weekend and do it that way,” said Airbnb renter Robert Parker.

Other visitors think it’s a good idea.

“We are talking about people’s residences, for the most part, so I think it will help,” said New Orleans visitor Michelle Mapps from Michigan.

For more information on the new rules click HERE.