Air traffic rebounding at New Orleans’ Armstrong airport

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Air travel is bouncing back at the main airport in New Orleans.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that figures from the Transportation Security Administration show increasing traffic at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in May.

Preliminary counts show 242,404 individuals were screened at the airport’s security checkpoints from May 1 through May 18.

It’s a strong improvement from the comparable period last year, when only a little over 20,000 passengers went through security lines.

The airport’s director says Armstrong has been improving faster than comparable mid-size airports around the country.