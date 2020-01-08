Ahead of the big game, a list of LSU's famous Alumni

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE -

Thousands of people have walked through the halls of LSU. Some of them have gone on to be quite famous.

Taking a look at the world of sports, “Pistol” Pete Maravich played for LSU and is the all-time leading NCAA Division One Scorer. He has an average of 44 points per game!

Shaquille O'Neal was a two time All-American, two time SEC Player of the Year, and the NCAA Men's Basketball Player of the Year in 1991.

In football, Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. in 2016 became the fastest player in NFL history to reach both 200 career receptions and 4,000 career receiving yards.

Washington D.C. has seen its fair share of LSU Alumni.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is a LSU tiger.

LBJ’s vice president, Hubert Humphrey was an LSU Tiger.

Plus a long list of other Louisiana politicians.

Turn the TV on, you'll see more purple and gold represented.

Andi Dorfman was the tenth “Bachelorette” on the hit ABC show.

Old time Hollywood A-lister Joanne Woodward left her mark at LSU before getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Turn the channel to the news, you'll see more tigers.

Don Lemon over at CNN and Sandra Smith at Fox News are both LSU Tigers.

Political consultant Donna Brazile class of 1981 was the first African American woman to run a campaign for a major party presidential candidate, she’s an LSU graduate.

Rising Christian country music star Lauren Daigle is an LSU Tiger.

Ever played the sims? It’s one of the bestselling computer games of all times was created by Will Wright. You guessed it... He's a LSU alum.