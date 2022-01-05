After school, these kids are singing their song

At St. Anna's Episcopal Church in their Treme neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Their rehearsal hall is St. Anna’s Episcopal Church.

It’s the New Orleans church that puts up the names of people murdered in the city.

And from around their Treme neighborhood, St. Anna’s invites kids from six to ten to come together to become the neighborhood choir.

It’s twice a week, every week.

They work toward the concert that’s coming up.

Around the corner and around town.

That means the maestro does not miss a beat. He’s Ken Leach, the choir director.

Bill Wood says, “this is about more than music, what does this choir mean to these kids?”

Ken Leach says, “it exposes children that if they work hard, with hard work and discipline, they can do a lot of things.”



St. Anna’s provides the place and even passes the collection plate to provide buses to get the kids to the church on time for choir practice.

Like an eight-year-old, third-grader whose name is actually Lyriic.

That’s Lyriic Crawford.

She tells Bill Wood why she’s here.

She says, “it gives me a good vibe.”

A good vibe.

From one choir.

And one voice.