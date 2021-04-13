After a New Orleans man asks you to ‘Be Nice or Leave’, he’s got a new sign

A sign painter's sign of the times

NEW ORLEANS – From one New Orleans guy comes one simple request.

It’s a simple sign of the times.

He’s the guy everybody knows as Dr. Bob.

He’s not a doctor, actually.

He’s an artist.

And a sign painter.

WGNO’s Bill Wood knows Dr. Bob’s got the sign he believes is right for the times.

You see them around town.

They say “Be Masked or Leave”.

And they’re getting quite a response.

Dr. Bob says, “I gave one to the corner grocery store by my house and it seemed to work.”

He’s been posting his message of the moment around town.

All around his Marigny neighborhood.

And in New Orleans East.

Uptown.

Downtown.

One time, Dr. Bob remembers, “I was nailing one to a telephone poll and two gentlemen in a pickup came up and said thank you for doing that and I said, maybe I must be doing the right thing, I don’t know.”

Like Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, Dr. Bob also comes from Kansas.

And just like Dorothy, he knows, there’s no place like home.

No place like New Orleans.

Where Dr. Bob is always ready to roll out the welcome mat.

But these days, with a few words of warning.

Dr. Bob says, “just like the sign says, Be Masked or Leave!”