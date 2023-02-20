After his "Big Book", a "Little Book"

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It took 88 bites.

That is 88 bites from King Cakes across New Orleans.

Before Matt Haines was ready to write his book.

It’s a big book.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says, it’s The Big Book of King Cake.

It’s the stories and bakers behind New Orleans’ sweetest Carnival tradition.



Back at his home office, Matt unpacks the follow-up to his Big Book, he goes bigger by going smaller.

It’s The Little Book of King Cake.

It’s his book for kids.

It’s the story of a little girl named Miley who can’t decide what kind of king cake to take to the kids in her third-grade class.

One of her choices is the King Cake made by Cara Benson at Tartine, a bakery in New Orleans.

Matt is always an open book on his diet of inspiration. Remember, it’s research.

And it’s Mardi Gras.