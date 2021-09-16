After 80 years in the kitchen, still stirring the pots and making after difference

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – History is on the menu here.

It’s Dooky Chase’s Restaurant.

Now celebrating 80 years in classic Creole cuisine.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says there’s now a place at the table for anybody left out by Hurricane Ida.

Dooky Chase’s joins the World Central Kitchen, the organization that feeds folks any time there’s a disaster anyplace in the world.

The restaurant is making 500 meals a day, three days a week.

They’re feeding the need of whoever’s in New Orleans to help rebuild the city and the rest of Louisiana.

It’s just what they do here.

It’s the Chase family’s legacy.

And it just keeps on.

Just like a pot of their world-class gumbo.