After 52 days, Lafayette plane crash victim leaves hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The only person to survive a December plane crash in south Louisiana that killed the other five people on board has gone home after nearly two months months in the hospital.

News outlets reported that the hospital said in a statement that Wade Berzas was discharged Monday. He had spent 52 days at the center's burn unit.

The hospital released photos of Berzas with one arm was in a sling and the other wrapped in white bandages.

The plane was bound for Atlanta to watch the college football game between Louisiana State University and Oklahoma when it crashed shortly after takeoff in Lafayette in December.