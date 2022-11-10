NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans city leaders are hoping a high rise building, Highrise Nola Apartments will help lower crime in New Orleans East. The new Highrise NOLA apartment complex was formerly the blighted Holiday Inn.

Cainen Washington moved into the Highrise NOLA apartments in New Orleans East back in August.

“I’m a college student, I go to Xavier, so it is convenient and affordable,” Washington said.

He pays $875 a month to rent his 1-bedroom apartment and says a major benefit is the security from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays, and then 24-hour security on the weekends and gated parking included.

“It is quiet. I like the security. We have security guards here every night and I feel safe,” he said.

Safety is a big draw for him especially with this area recently being crime-ridden.

“While we deal with the challenges of crime in our community, they also see progress being made,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell, City of New Orleans said.

She said, “This is a step in the right direction signaling that New Orleans matter, you have developers willing to put money on the ground.”

Peter Gardner with Prytania Properties restored this previously blighted Holiday Inn property.

“I’m just proud of taking one of the most blighted pieces of property in New Orleans and transforming it into something that’s prideful,” Gardner said.

There are only about 30 apartments still available for rent, and 20 percent of the residents are all from the New Orleans East area.

“I’m proud of being able to bring high quality and affordable rates that the average New Orleanian can afford,” Gardner said.

A place where residents like Canien Washington are already taking pride in.

“It is a good place to live,” he said.

Highrise Nola Apartments are located at 6324 Chef Menteur Highway.