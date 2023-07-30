ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The Algiers Economic Development Foundation is celebrating the success of the local food and beverage industry.

The group released a report full of data and resources for locally owned shops after seeing a spike in new businesses.

Alongside the various vendors stationed at Connect Church’s Forest Market in Algiers, the Algiers Economic Development Foundation shared some exciting statistics about the local food and beverage industry, like the fact that more than 50% of business owners in Algiers own their storefronts.

“We thought we would launch this report today here with the Forest Market, which is a perfect example of all the amazing small businesses, entrepreneurs, chefs and farmers who exist across the Algiers community,” Algiers Economic Development Foundation executive director Kelsey Foster said.

Kelley Wolfe, the owner of Reju Juice Bar, travels from New Orleans East to sell her products at the Forest Market and hopes to eventually open a brick-and-mortar shop here in Algiers.

“I love Algiers. Everybody always says it’s so far to come across the river, but I love the community. I like the size of the areas, [and] there’s a lot of space and a lot of opportunity here. I love Algiers,” Wolfe said.

According to Foster, more than 20 small businesses have opened in Algiers since 2020.

In response to the growing industry, the Algiers Economic Development Foundation wants to make sure they’re supporting local business owners.

“We want to make sure that we’re providing programming that connects Algiers with the networks that already exist here in New Orleans,” Foster said.

Wolfe says future business owners can make it happen if they utilize the right resources.

“I think there’s a lot of support out here. Sometimes you just have to dig through and find it, but yeah, there’s support out here. All you have to do is just get up and go as hard as you can, and I’m sure that you’ll be able to meet your goals,” Wolfe explained.

If you’re a small business owner and would like to find out about opportunities in Algiers, contact the Algiers Economic Development Foundation.

