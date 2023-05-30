KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Multiple adults, children and pets were rescued from a fire that broke out at a home reportedly being used as a daycare in Kenner on Tuesday, May 30.

Officials with the Kenner Fire Department (KPD) said the 1-alarm fire was reported at 11:00 a.m. at 2412 Reverend Richard Wilson Drive. It happened at a one-story home that was reportedly being used as a daycare.

They said three adults, ten children and teenagers and several pets were rescued from the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished by 12:15 p.m. KPD officials said the home is being considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts