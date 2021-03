METAIRIE, La. — On Thursday afternoon the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a non-fatal shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the Lake Villa Apartments around 3:00 p.m.

Initial reports show a 27-year-old female, listed in critical condition.

The apartment complex is near the intersection of Lake Villa Drive and Trenton Street.

WGNO has a crew at the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.