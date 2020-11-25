Adopt an Angel: The Salvation Army sends out urgent requests

NEW ORLEANS – The Salvation Army Greater New Orleans needs help for its Angel Tree program.

As of Monday morning, over 700 of 1800 angels remained in need of being adopted. That means over 700 children in Greater New Orleans will have no Christmas this year.

The need for generous people has grown this year with an increase of 300 families applying for assistance this year.

The Angel Tree program is designed to determine and fulfill the Christmas wishes and needs of local children. Less fortunate children throughout the Greater New Orleans community are registered as an angel and will be provided with Christmas gifts and food.

Donors in the Greater New Orleans area can “adopt” each of these “Angels” with gifts chosen for that specific child. Gifts are then distributed to parents and families in time for Christmas.

Adopted Angels receive more than just toys, though. They also receive essential items like food, clothing, winter gear, shoes, diapers, and bedding.

The economic fallout of the ongoing health crisis has led to a new population of families and individuals facing unemployment and financial hardships that are expected to last through the holidays and well into the coming year.

“This year due to COVID-19, more people than ever in our community are struggling to make ends meet. The Angel Tree program helps families in need by providing new clothing, toys, and food to over 1,800 children,” said The Salvation Army Greater New Orleans’ Major Lynda Thornhill. “To help meet the unprecedented level of need this holiday season, we have made it even easier for people to help others this Christmas. We encourage community members to adopt a child online or shop the Walmart registry. This year, as we continue to meet the high level of need, we’re particularly grateful for all donations and gifts so families will have a blessed Christmas.”

A recent study by Columbia University showed that nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since May. As a result, The Salvation Army expects to serve up to 155 percent more people through their holiday assistance programs this year, making fundraising efforts critical.

Here are all the ways to get involved in Angel Tree and help #RescueChristmas:

Get your group involved: Local businesses, organizations, civic groups, churches, clubs, and companies are invited to adopt large groups of Angels through a corporate adoption process.

Adopt an Angel: Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army has taken to a more “contactless” approach this holiday season to allow for the recommended safety precautions. Participants can Adopt an Angel online at www.salvationarmynola.com .

Angels can also be adopted via the Angel Tree located at Lakeside Mall near the entrance to Dillard’s from November 13 to December 1. An Angel Tree is a Christmas tree decorated with paper Angels representative of a child in need of a Christmas gift.

Shop Online: The Salvation Army is pleased to partner with Walmart for an Angel Tree Registry. Those who prefer to do their shopping online can visit https://bit.ly/TSAGNOWalmartRegistry . A generous gift through this registry will bring joy to a local child and help The Salvation Army Rescue Christmas. Toys purchased through this site are given to those Angels who have not been adopted.

Make a donation: If you don’t have time to shop, you can still give by calling 504-899-4569 and making a donation by credit card or mailing a check to: The Salvation Army, 4526 South Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70125.

Volunteer: The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers throughout the month of December to help manage Angel Tree table in Lakeside and to work at the Christmas Center warehouse to process, organize and distribute the items received.

