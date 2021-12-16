Adopt a furry friend from Louisiana SPCA for the holidays!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Louisiana SPCA released their pets of the week who are looking to be adopted just in time for the holidays.

This week in December, the Louisiana SPCA is featuring Ink and Jolene.

Ink is a six-month-old female shorthair cat, who was brought to the shelter after being found in a storm drain.

A spokesperson from Louisiana SPCA said Ink loves to be around people and will climb in your lap to get pets if given the chance!

As for Jolene, a two-year-old tan mixed breed was found wandering in the woods and in poor health is now healthy and looking for a loving home.

Anyone who would like to adopt can make an appointment on the Louisiana SPCA website.

To meet Ink and Jolene or any of the other pets at the LA/SPCA anyone can make an appointment, then come to 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd. in Algiers from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m, Tuesday through Saturday and visit www.louisianaspca.org or call 368-5191 or come to 455 F Edward Hebert Blvd. in Belle Chasse from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.