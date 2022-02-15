NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans & Company announced its support for 500 police officers through the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation’s Adopt-a-Cop program for the 2022 Mardi Gras parade season.

According to the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation, throughout Carnival season members of the New Orleans Police Department are on duty and working with a majority of them putting in 12-hour shifts in a police district or a minimum of 8-hour shifts along the parade route.

“The people of New Orleans are overjoyed to see the return of Mardi Gras in 2022. We understand that Mardi Gras cannot be successful without the commitment and hard work of the men and women of the NOPD who put their lives on the line day in and day out. The NOPD is known around the world for the experience they have and the excellence at which they protect and serve residents and visitors alike during Carnival season,” said Walt Leger, Executive Vice President, and General Counsel, New Orleans & Company.

“Adopt-A-Cop Mardi Gras Support provides our Krewe in Blue with much-needed hot meals, healthy snacks, and beverages to enjoy during the long days and nights of Mardi Gras,” said Melanie Talia, President, and CEO, NOPJF. “There would be no Purple, Green, and Gold without the Blue!”

To adopt a cop this Mardi Gras season, visit https://nopjf.org/donate/.